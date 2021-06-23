New program at Hokuala Golf Course

LIHU‘E — There is a new golf academy on Kaua‘i for both keiki and adults at both the Ocean Course at Hokuala in Lihu‘e and Kukuiolono Golf Course in Kalaheo. Director of Community Relations of Instruction and Amenities at Hokuala Kaua‘i Kellie Hines said Operation 36 provides beginners with the most-effective developmental programs and technology to learn to play golf. There will be a motivating roadmap to shooting Par (36) or better for nine holes to those who are interested in learning.