By His Grace: When God’s hand is at work

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Lord will keep you from all harm — he will watch over your life; the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.”. When walking with the Lord be prepared for many unexpected surprises. Some come in the form of a test of faith, and others just because, and both always from love. Remember, when you and I remain in the posture of obedience, then shall we witness the move of God and on our behalf.

Pendleton, INpendletontimespost.com

God at work

Then Absalom and all the men of Israel said, “Hushai’s advice is better than Ahithophel’s.” For the Lord had determined to defeat the counsel of Ahithophel, which really was the better plan, so that he could bring disaster upon Absalom!. — II Samuel 17. I used to think that summer...
Theater & DancePosted by
Portland Tribune

When God invites you to the dance

Over the course of this pandemic, we've all had time to sort out what is precious. "When we cry, 'Abba! Father!' it is that very Spirit bearing witness with our spirit that we are children of God" ~Romans 8:15-16 Like everybody else, our people are encouraged to be nearing the end of this pandemic and see things more and more like the way we used to know them.
Irving, ILthejournal-news.net

Open Arms Is Doing A Mighty Work For God

Usually I write about caring for critters–reminding to adopt, spay and neuter. The heat is on so please think about your outside animals. Make sure they have shelter, shade, fresh food and water daily. However, this letter is about a wonderful discovery I made right here in Irving. It’s a...
Cherokee, NCtheonefeather.com

SPEAKING OF FAITH: God has our hand

(Transcribed by Myra Colgate) Read Psalm 37:23-33. Ephesians 2:10. Jeremiah 33:3-11 We must connect to what Jesus is doing and we will do well. Peter got out of the boat and walked on the water. God had his hand even though he began to be distracted by the storm and began to sink. Jesus, with His right hand, held him. Wherever Jesus is, there is safety. Answers are in the Church. You can also be an answer.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Dear Larry: Stewards of God's grace

You have been good stewards of God’s grace. You have served so many of us so well, using your gifts to make our lives and our community better. We are grateful. We feel blessed to share this journey with you. As we think back on the last five years, many...
Religionfordcountyrecord.com

POWERFUL WORDS: Dad's responsibility is to lead his family to God

When the Lord charged Moses with the task of leading his people out of Egypt, the Hebrew people were promised a new land of such great blessings that it was described as “a land of milk and honey.”. That is, as opposed to watered down soup and bread, as slaves...
Religionguideposts.org

Enjoy God’s Gifts

Instead, they need to hope in God, who richly provides everything for our enjoyment. 1 Timothy 6:17 (CEB) Confession time: I just now used a rubber spatula to scrape ice cream off the sides of its paper carton and eat it. Even though it’s late afternoon. Even though I had a bowl of the black walnut ice cream this morning.
ReligionOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Ordinary Time and God's grace in our lives

This week we officially passed from spring to summer; in three months, we will pass from summer to autumn; three months later we will pass to winter. Just as our calendar year has seasons, so the Church year also has seasons. The Church’s seasons, however, mark not the passing of time but events in the life of Jesus: His birth and death.
Religionfiresideguard.com

Pastor’s Desk: Stewards of Grace

1 Peter 4:7-11 The principle of stewardship is to be faithful with what we’re entrusted with. We don’t really own anything, do we? Everything on planet earth is God’s creation. We are entrusted with some things, though, like our children. We like to say they are ours, but the truth is, God has entrusted you with the stewardship of those little souls, and it is imperative that we are good stewards, caring for them and nurturing them.
HomelessThegardenisland.com

PAL PAPERS: But for the Grace of God …

The fourth Sunday of each month, we cover relevant topics on housing, sustainability, or current events that impact your life. We then take a deeper dive into these topics on our PAL KKCR Radio Show from 4 to 6 pm the next day – tomorrow, the fourth Monday of the month.
ReligionIndependent Tribune

COLUMN: God’s mercy and grace are new every morning

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.” (2 Corinthians 5:17) There were times when the Apostle Paul must have looked at himself in the mirror and wondered what in the world had happened to him. He knew that salvation from the inside is much more difficult to understand than it is from the outside. When Paul wrote to the Church at Corinth that “old things have passed away” and “all things have become new,” he had come full circle in the realization that he was no longer the man he once knew himself to be. That’s why he once urged us to move beyond our past, “forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead.” (Philippians 3:13)
Suffolk, VASuffolk News-Herald

Valedictorian’s achievements due to ‘hard work and God’s grace’

Editor’s Note: This is the fourth in the Suffolk News-Herald’s annual series of stories on the valedictorians at Suffolk’s five high schools. Arya Barot had always had the goal, and the dream, of becoming valedictorian, but it wasn’t something he expected, or something expected of him. Taking a challenging academic...
Religionyourpickenscounty.com

God desires to heal and restore his possessions

Can God heal us? Of course! We do not need to speculate or wonder about His ability to provide miracles and bring restoration even in the most difficult situations. Jeremiah 17:14 says, “Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed. Save me, and I shall be saved: for Thou art my praise.”
Religionwordonfire.org

Faith When You’re Frustrated with God

Friends, in our Gospel today, we find two stories tensely intertwined—and both contain great suffering and great healing. Through this passage, we are reminded that even in the midst of confusion and frustration with God, we are called to trust in the Lord and his timing. Psalm – Psalm 30:2-13.
Frostburg, MDCumberland Times-News

Thank God for his amazing gift of freedom

Thomas Jefferson once said of Patrick Henry’s speech making, “Although it was difficult, when Henry had spoken, to tell what he had said, yet, while speaking, it always seemed directly to the point. When he had spoken in opposition to my opinion, had produced a great effect, and I myself had been highly delighted and moved, I asked myself, when he ceased, ‘What the devil has he said?’ and could never answer the inquiry.”
ReligionGallipolis Daily Tribune

Cross Words: The steady hands of grace

My wife and I are four months away from holding our baby boy, Dayton Emmaus. Then, a year or so from now, he’ll be holding our hands as he tries to balance himself and walk for the very first time. And our boy will stumble. He’ll fall down, unable to stand. But the calm hands of someone he trusts will pick him up and steady him again.
Religionthejacksonpress.org

God’s Protection

I sing in the shadow of your wings. I cling to you; your right hand upholds me. Psalm 63:7–8 Needles, milk, mushrooms, elevators, births, bees, and bees in blenders—these are just a fraction of the many phobias attributed to Mr. Adrian Monk, detective and title character of the TV show Monk. But when he and longtime rival Harold Krenshaw find themselves locked in a car trunk, Monk has a breakthrough that allows him to cross off at least one fear from his list—claustrophobia.
ReligionRecord-Courier

What is a Christian at the very root?

As a pastor, I’m often asked various questions that deal with acts of living life in this world as a Christian. They are important questions and I’m happy to try and answer them. However, I don’t believe that Christians think through what it means to be a Christian enough and see that it is often the best place to start. It is one thing to think about what your identity leads to, but it must be grounded in a firm reality of what your identity is. So then we must ask, what is a Christian at its root level? Simply put, a Christian is someone who has been saved by God. When we begin to understand this definition, I do believe that it will lead to many practical aspects, but it must be rightly understood. Because God did not save anyone because they were a good person and had earned or deserved anything. The Bible is clear that it was the exact opposite. Consider the words of the Apostle Paul in Ephesians 2, “And you were dead in the trespasses and sins in which you once walked, following the course of this world, following the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that is now at work in the sons of disobedience— among whom we all once lived in the passions of our flesh, carrying out the desires of the body and the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, like the rest of mankind.”
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Jim Graff: God made a covenant with his people

I remember reading a story about a woman who lived on a farm. She was out working, and noticed the tail of a snake near the woodpile by her home. She had dealt with snakes before living in the country and didn’t think it was too serious. So, she took a stick and began slapping at the snake’s tail. Suddenly, she found there was more to this snake than she realized. The lady was in a battle with a 4 1/2-foot python. Thankfully, there was a farmer nearby who saw the trouble she was in and came to her rescue. He killed the snake before it killed her.