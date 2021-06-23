Readers comment on criticism on Israel, taxing firearms and the need for an 'emotion education'
As the son of someone who had to flee Nazi Germany in 1933, I have been strongly opposed to antisemitism and the oppression of all peoples from an early age. I have learned that for "never again" to mean anything it has to mean never again for everyone, including Palestinians. Thus, I take issue with the column in the June 13 Issues section arguing that critiquing Israel's treatment of the Palestinians is antisemetic.