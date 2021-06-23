Cancel
Gainesville, FL

Readers comment on criticism on Israel, taxing firearms and the need for an 'emotion education'

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the son of someone who had to flee Nazi Germany in 1933, I have been strongly opposed to antisemitism and the oppression of all peoples from an early age. I have learned that for "never again" to mean anything it has to mean never again for everyone, including Palestinians. Thus, I take issue with the column in the June 13 Issues section arguing that critiquing Israel's treatment of the Palestinians is antisemetic.

