NFL teams are finalizing plans to welcome fans back to training camp sessions, preseason games, and regular-season contests despite growing concerns about COVID-19 variants. On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they will open 12 free training camp practices up to roughly 1,000 fans per day at their facility in Owings Mills between July 28 and Aug. 16. Individuals must register online for a parking pass that admits one car's worth of people to a practice, and unvaccinated fans are urged to wear face coverings when they cannot remain socially distant from people outside of their household.