Law enforcement across the state are set to crack down on drunk and drugged driving over the Fourth of July weekend. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced that New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies throughout the state will increase patrol over the holiday weekend, according to a news release. State troopers will hold sobriety checkpoints and target aggressive and reckless driving "to keep New York highways safe during one of the busiest summer holidays for travel," the release said.