Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa's aggressive mindset, not mistakes, matter most for Dolphins

By Cameron Wolfe
ESPN
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVIE, Fla. -- The critique of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came down as heavy as the rain during his five-interception minicamp practice on June 15. For those who doubt Tagovailoa, the eye-popping headline provided confirmation that he isn't and will never be good enough to be the franchise QB. For those who support Tagovailoa, the tweets and stories that followed the performance led to fear that their hope to see a Year 2 jump was just wishful thinking.

www.espn.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Davie#Men S Sports#Kansas City Chiefs#The Nfl Mvp#The New England Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFL’s COVID gauntlet, Tua Tagovailoa struggles and more

On Wednesday, the NFL released a memo detailing the experience for unvaccinated players compared to those who are. It’s going to shape the season. It’s every NFL player’s choice to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. It’s also the NFL and NFLPA’s choice to make their lives as difficult as possible. For...
NFLdolphinstalk.com

ESPN 790 The Ticket: Tua’s Trainer Nick Hicks Talks About Tua’s Offseason

Tobin and Leroy speak to PER4ORM’s Nick Hicks. He has been training Tua Tagovailoa during the offseason and explains how far along the Miami Dolphins QB has come along in health and strength since the two teamed up and why he thinks it will lead to much more success in year two of his NFL career.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mack Hollins is a Tua Tagovailoa believer going into 2021

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins is excited about what he is seeing from Tua Tagovailoa this offseason. Miami Dolphins fans who are worried about Tua Tagovailoa after his five-interception minicamp performance should not be concerned. That is according to fifth-year receiver to be Mack Hollins who sees a young quarterback making his way in the NFL methodically.
NFLchatsports.com

Inside Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s offseason transformation, which has led to renewed confidence ahead of his second season

Nick Hicks parked his matte green Ford pickup truck in the driveway about 15 minutes before his 7 a.m. training session and could already hear the music blaring. Sometimes, Bruno Mars is playing. Other times, it’s country music with a George Strait focus. And often, it’s some Hawaiian music he’s come to recall after hearing it so much the past four months.
NFLPosted by
Dolphin Nation

Report: Unnamed Dolphins player says teammates ‘really impressed’ with Tua Tagovailoa’s growth

An unnamed Miami Dolphins player recently said that 23-year-old quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has impressed a lot of people in the organization recently with his growth. “A player insisted to me that teammates were really impressed with Tagovailoa’s growth this offseason and many on the team believe he’s going to be really good,” wrote Barry Jackson of Miami Herald.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

Tua’s Minicamp So Far: Concern Or An Overreaction?

Tua Tagovailoa was drafted fifth overall by the Miami Dolphins during the 2020 NFL Draft. After an impressive period in college with Alabama, Tua was seen as one of the top prospects in the draft. However, a hip injury he suffered whilst in college was still an issue in his...
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Tua Tagovailoa Raises Over $45,000 For Charity in ‘Luau with Tua’ Event

Tuesday night, former Alabama quarterback and current Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa held the inaugural “Luau with Tua” event in “The Zone” in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Crimson Tide fans, with leis around their necks, enjoyed a night of Polynesian food and traditional Hawaiian dancing. The main event, however, was the fundraiser for several charities around the state. The Tua Foundation raised over $45,000 for the Tallapoosa County’s Girls Ranch funeral.
NFLTideSports.com

What to make of Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle as Miami Dolphins break minicamp

DAVIE — It’s time to close the books not only on OTAs and minicamp, but the Davie dateline on this story. They say there is no offseason in the NFL — not anymore — but we have officially entered the dead period on the calendar for the Dolphins players and staff to recharge before training camp opens in late July.
NFLSportsGrid

Report: Dolphins’ Passing Game Focused on Downfield Aggressiveness

Tua Tagovailoa didn’t exactly impress as a rookie, but the Dolphins have worked hard to give him a better chance in his second season. They brought in Will Fuller as a free agent during the offseason, and then they used the No. 6 pick on Jaylen Waddle during the 2021 NFL Draft. That gives the team a pair of field stretchers to pair with DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki, giving Tagovailoa an impressive group of targets.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Tua Tagovailoa breaks down Bryce Young's game, how the QBs differ

Tua Tagovailoa was back in Tuscaloosa for a charity luau at his old stomping grounds, but even the former Alabama star couldn’t avoid questions about the Crimson Tide’s new quarterback. In addition to discussing the charity event, “Luau with Tua,” and his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins, Tagovailoa was...
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

Elite 11 2021 Finals: Alabama 5-star QB commit Ty Simpson compares ability to Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa

Martin (Tenn.) Westview's Ty Simpson, a five-star quarterback committed to Alabama in the 2022 recruiting class, is a name to know as the Crimson Tide reload. On Friday's episode of the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast with national analyst Blair Angulo, Simpson took a break from the 2021 Elite 11 Finals at Manhattan Beach (Calif.) Mira Costa and offered a glimpse into what 'Bama is getting.
NFL247Sports

One reason for optimism for Tua Tagovailoa as second-year pro

The rookie season for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came with mixed results last fall, leading to the former first-round pick admitting wasn't all that comfortable with the playbook during his first campaign. After working his way ahead of Ryan Fitzpatrick as Miami's starter at the midseason point, Tagovailoa led the team to a 6-3 record while completing 64.1% of his passes for 1,814 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Can the Miami Dolphins receivers and Tua Tagovailoa live up to their potential in 2021?

The Miami Dolphins’ receivers are one of the better groups in the NFL, but can these three former first-round picks revive Tua in Year 2?. The Miami Dolphins quarterback and their top three receivers are all former first-round draft picks. With great draft capital comes great responsibility. That’s what Uncle Ben said to Peter, right? Nevertheless, having Jaylen Waddle, Will Fuller, and DeVante Parker on the same roster makes for some reasonably high expectations once Fuller returns from his supposed “oopsies” that led to a six-game suspension. The heat is already starting to form around Tua Tagovailoa after a sluggish start to his NFL career while Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow played well. Can he and the Dolphins’ receivers rise to the occasion?