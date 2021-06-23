Tua Tagovailoa's aggressive mindset, not mistakes, matter most for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins’ receivers are one of the better groups in the NFL, but can these three former first-round picks revive Tua in Year 2?. The Miami Dolphins quarterback and their top three receivers are all former first-round draft picks. With great draft capital comes great responsibility. That’s what Uncle Ben said to Peter, right? Nevertheless, having Jaylen Waddle, Will Fuller, and DeVante Parker on the same roster makes for some reasonably high expectations once Fuller returns from his supposed “oopsies” that led to a six-game suspension. The heat is already starting to form around Tua Tagovailoa after a sluggish start to his NFL career while Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow played well. Can he and the Dolphins’ receivers rise to the occasion?