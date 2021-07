Early in the morning of December 1, 2020, REC Philly co-founder Dave Silver was scrolling through his email inbox when he stopped short at a message from Forbes magazine. He opened the email and read the news: He, along with William Toms, had been named to the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 list—a goal of Silver’s since he and Toms founded REC Philly—billed as a “co-working space for creatives”— out of an old North Philadelphia window factory in 2015.