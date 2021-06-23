Harding Charter Preparatory High School names new principal
The Harding Charter Preparatory Governance Board has approved Joe Hughes as the new principal of Harding Charter Preparatory High School beginning July 1. "Mr. Hughes has had a unique educational experience at Harding Charter Preparatory High School, serving as a teacher, counselor, athletic coach, athletic director and assistant principal during his 11-year tenure in our community," said superintendent Steven Stefanick. "The knowledge, awareness and heart Mr. Hughes has for our school sets him apart from other candidates. I look forward to supporting his efforts to continue excellence at Harding Charter Preparatory High School."www.oklahoman.com