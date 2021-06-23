Harding Charter Preparatory High School names new principal

Dr. Alexis Clark has been selected as the new principal of Crockett Elementary School. Clark started with HISD as a teacher at Brookline and Harvard Elementary Schools. She then served as the Assistant Principal of Harvard for almost five years. While at Harvard, she helped to close the student achievement gap through the authenticity of the PLC process and the implementation of depth and complexity elements for all students. Most recently, she served as an educational consultant with an organization specialized in early childhood brain development. Clark also has experience in dance and vocal performance.