Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Photojournalist uses drones to expose unbelievable devastation in war-ravaged Karabakh

By Ishveena Singh
dronedj.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReza Deghati, an award-winning French-Iranian photojournalist, has revealed his new project: “Karabakh by Drone.” And his heartrending photos and videos lay bare the systematic destruction and vandalism that the disputed, landlocked mountainous region of Karabakh has faced as a result of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. Reza is a world-famous photographer who...

dronedj.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unesco#Drone Photography#War#Photojournalist#French Iranian#National Geographic#Tabriz#Azerbaijanis#Armenian Azerbaijani#Unesco#Armenians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Country
Azerbaijan
Related
MilitaryForeign Policy

Gaza and Nagorno-Karabakh Were Glimpses of the Future of Conflict

In 2020, a war in the Caucasus, invisible to most Americans, killed some 6,000 people, wounded tens of thousands, and displaced many others. From September to November, an intense series of battles between invading Azerbaijani forces and Armenia, in the mountains of the long-disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, pulled in fighter jets from Turkey and missile defense systems from Russia. The fighting also veered dangerously close to a critical new oil pipeline between Russia and Europe. When it was over, several thousand Russian troops were keeping a complicated truce, and governments around the world started learning difficult lessons. This May, Israel and Hamas engaged in a widely scrutinized and intense 20-day campaign. Hamas launched thousands of missiles into Israel, subjecting the Iron Dome missile defense architecture to a severe stress test, while Israel used precision airstrikes, guided by, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says, significant advances in data science, imagery and geographical intelligence, and technical collection.
Worlddallassun.com

India at UN raises concern on use of drones for terrorism

New York [US], June 29 (ANI): India on Monday (local time) expressed concern at United Nations (UN) over misuse of information and communication technology for terrorist propaganda and radicalisation and called on the attention of the UN member states on the possibility of weaponised drones for terrorist purposes. Speaking at...
Indiawtaq.com

India probes suspected use of drones in blast at Jammu air base – officials

SRINAGAR (Reuters) – India is investigating the suspected use of drones by separatist militants after two explosions rocked an Indian Air Force Station in the northern region of Jammu, two senior security officials said on Sunday. The explosions in the early hours of Sunday injured two people and caused minor...
Foreign Policynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Turkish parliamentary delegation discusses Karabakh issue in US

Jun. 27—The Turkish parliamentary delegation discussed in the US the state and prospects of the US-Turkey relations, the situation in the South Caucasus and Afghanistan, Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Parliament Akif Cagatay Kilic, who led the delegation of the Turkish Grand National Assembly during his visit to the US said, Trend reports with reference to Anadolu.
PoliticsAsbarez News

Putin Discusses Karabakh with Pashinyan, Aliyev and Erdogan

The Karabakh conflict and the implementation of the Russia-led November 9 agreement were discussed when Russian President Vladimir Putin reached out to the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey this week. During a telephone conversation to congratulate acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on garnering the highest percentage in Armenia’s parliamentary...
Politicsfarmvilleherald.com

Arms used in Civil War examined

Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host a program about the radical shift in technological advancements of weaponry throughout the entire Civil War Saturday, July 3, at 1 p.m. The program will look at specifically “long arms” such as rifled muskets and repeating rifles. The presentation will be led...
TV SeriesDestructoid

Apparently I Chose Violence Today: Star Trek Edition

Apparently I woke up this morning and chose violence. The very first TikTok I saw while eating breakfast this morning was a gentleman explaining why he prefers Star Trek over all other sci-fi. His reasoning is because it's hopeful and optimistic and not set in an apocalypse or an immediate post-apocalypse.
Military19fortyfive.com

The Navy’s Biggest Fear Came True: An Aircraft Carrier Was ‘Sunk’ by a Submarine

In 2005, USS Ronald Reagan, a newly constructed $6.2 billion dollar aircraft carrier, sank after being hit by multiple torpedoes. Fortunately, this did not occur in actual combat, but was simulated as part of a war game pitting a carrier task force including numerous antisubmarine escorts against HSMS Gotland, a small Swedish diesel-powered submarine displacing 1,600 tons. Yet despite making multiple attacks runs on the Reagan, the Gotland was never detected.
Agriculturewhmi.com

This is how mass deforestation is wiping out species around the world

(NEW YORK) -- The mass-clearing of trees will be the doom of many forms of life on this planet. Forests are critical to the Earth's ecology. They capture and store carbon out of the atmosphere. They can alter the air quality and quantity of drinking water. And they provide the most habitat for the world's terrestrial species.
Animalsdronedj.com

UK NGO using drones to clear minefields in elephant migration corridor

A British non-governmental organization is working with the government of Angola to clear mines from one of Africa’s largest and most diverse wildlife areas. Among the goals in making the region safer for all life in it is to allow tens of thousands of elephants trapped in neighboring Botswana to return to their native Angolan habitat.
Aerospace & Defensedronedj.com

New details emerge of drone attack on Indian Air Force Base

It’s happened before… and, unfortunately, it’s happened again: People modifying drones to carry explosive charges and use the devices as weapons. This latest case (and they are thankfully very rare) happened in India, and new details are emerging. We’ve seen consumer drones used in the past by ISIS to drop...
Military19fortyfive.com

Belgorod: Russia’s New Submarine Has the U.S. Navy (and the World) Really Confused

One of Russia’s largest and most complex submarines, the K-329 Belgorod, has officially started its sea trials, as per expert naval analysis. The Belgorod is one of the largest submarines in terms of displacement in existence today, exceeded only by the Soviet — now Russian — Typhoon class, which is coincidentally the largest submarine ever built. The design is also larger than the American Ohio-class submarines, the largest submarines ever commissioned into the United States Navy. The K-329 is in essence a highly modified Oscar-II class submarine, a nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine design.
Military19fortyfive.com

QF-17 Pounder: This British Tank Destroyer Ate Hitler’s Tanks for Lunch

It was virtually everything one could ask for in a tank destroyer: a long, powerful main gun, a steeply sloped hull, and it packed potent armor-piercing ammunition. During the Second World War, the British Army’s standard-issue antitank gun was the Ordnance Quick-Firing 6-pounder, also known simply as the 6 pounder. Though the gun was sufficient to take on most German armored vehicles during the early years of the war, the gun quickly became obsolete thanks to the ever better-protected tanks fielded by Nazi Germany.
Indiahot96.com

India probes suspected use of drones in blast at Jammu air base – officials

SRINAGAR (Reuters) – India is investigating the suspected use of drones by separatist militants after two explosions rocked an Indian Air Force Station in the northern region of Jammu, two senior security officials said on Sunday. The explosions in the early hours of Sunday injured two people and caused minor...
Indiakfgo.com

India probes suspected use of drones in blast at Jammu air base – officials

SRINAGAR (Reuters) – India is investigating the suspected use of drones by separatist militants after two explosions rocked an Indian Air Force Station in the northern region of Jammu, two senior security officials said on Sunday. The explosions in the early hours of Sunday injured two people and caused minor...
India95.5 FM WIFC

India probes suspected use of drones in blast at Jammu air base – officials

SRINAGAR (Reuters) – India is investigating the suspected use of drones by separatist militants after two explosions rocked an Indian Air Force Station in the northern region of Jammu, two senior security officials said on Sunday. The explosions in the early hours of Sunday injured two people and caused minor...