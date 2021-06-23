Characterization of brain-wide somatosensory BOLD fMRI in mice under dexmedetomidine/isoflurane and ketamine/xylazine

Analcime is nowadays an important component in dental porcelain systems, in heterogeneous catalysis, in the nanoelectronic field, in selective adsorption and in stomatology (dental filling and prosthesis). Analcime synthesis from an impure, silica-rich kaolinite rock coming from Romana (Sassari, Italy) is here presented. A synthesis protocol is proposed that aims to make an improvement of synthesis conditions compared to the past. The hydrothermal treatment is in fact here achieved without aging times and without the use of sodium silicate or other additional silica source reported in the literature. Lower calcination temperature, synthesis temperature and crystallization time are verified in this work. The kaolin is subjected to calcination at the temperature of 650 °C and then mixed with NaOH. The experiment is performed at ambient pressure and 170 ± 0.1 °C. The degree of purity of analcime is calculated in 97.57% at 10 h. Analcime is characterized by X-ray diffraction, infrared spectroscopy, scanning electron microscopy, inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry and thermal analysis. Density is also calculated. Cell parameters and the amount of amorphous phase in the synthesis powders is estimated with quantitative phase analysis using the combined Rietveld and reference intensity ratio methods. The experimental conditions make the synthesis protocol particularly attractive from an economic point of view. Also this work does not use a commercial kaolin but silica-rich impure kaolinitic rock from a disused quarry. This further reduces the costs of the experimental protocol. It also gives the protocol an added value, as the synthesis of a useful mineral is obtained through the valorization of an otherwise unused georesource. Both chemical and physical characterization of analcime is satisfactory making the experimental protocol very promising for an industrial transfer.