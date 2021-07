Back in 2018, before I had conceived of this column or dared to hope that Teen Vogue would allow me to launch it, I asked my then editor if I could write a profile of one of labor’s most hallowed figures, an Ireland-born union organizer and fierce warrior for the working class, known to history as Mother Jones. At the time, we decided it made more sense for me to ease our readers into the wide world of labor by first breaking down what a union actually is (and why every worker needs one!).