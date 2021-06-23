Cancel
Eugene, OR

Averill Park athlete's stunning hammer throw clinches Olympic appearance

By Mark Singelais
Times Union
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAverill Park hammer thrower Rudy Winkler, who found out by email he made the Olympics five years ago, is going to the Tokyo Games this summer in a much more storybook fashion. He won the U.S. Olympic trials on Sunday in Eugene, Ore. and broke the 25-year-old American record in front of the man whose mark he surpassed. Lance Deal, the 1996 Olympic silver medalist, is now an assistant coach at the University of Oregon, where the meet was held.

