Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

UEFA post calling Euro 2020 ‘a tournament for everyone’ resurfaces following rainbow stadium controversy

By Greg Evans
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MMprG_0acoBQrw00
(Pool via REUTERS)

A pro-LGBTQ+ post from the official UefaTwitter account has resurfaced amidst the controversy surrounding their decision to not allow Germany to light up the Allianz Arena in Munich with rainbow colours.

The mayor of Munich, Dieter Reither had requested that the pride colours were displayed on the stadium for Germany’s match with Hungary on Wednesday in opposition to a new Hungarian law that bans the promotion of homosexual or transgender content to under-18s. This is one of the latest steps taken by Viktor Orban’s government against LGBTQ+ rights.

Munich’s city council said that it wanted to “send a signal of support for inclusivity and diversity.” However, in response, Uefa declined and claimed the application “contravened its regulations as a political and neutral organisation” as it contained “a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament.”

The backlash to this decision has been one of anger and defiance from the football world with many top clubs throughout Europe showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Others have encouraged the Allianz Arena, which is the home of Bayern Munich, to display the Pride colours and face the consequences later.

In the wake of this a tweet from 3rd August 2019, where Uefa stated that they were “proud that Euro 2020 will be a tournament for everyone” and included a rainbow emoji and reply where they reminded someone that the LGBTQ+ community is welcome in football, has resurfaced leading many to question what has changed.

This comes off the back of Germany captain Manuel Neuer avoiding any disciplinary action after Uefa had initially deemed a rainbow colours armband he had worn as a ‘political statement.’

In a statement released by Uefa on 23rd June the governing body of European football said: “Today, Uefa is proud to wear the colours of the rainbow.

“It is a symbol that embodies our core values, promoting everything that we believe in – a more just and egalitarian society, tolerant of everyone, regardless of their background, belief or gender.

“Some people have interpreted Uefa’s decision to turn down the city of Munich’s request to illuminate the Munich stadium in rainbow colours for a Euro 2020 match as ‘political’. On the contrary, the request itself was political, linked to the Hungarian football team’s presence in the stadium for this evening’s match with Germany.

“For Uefa, the rainbow is not a political symbol, but a sign of our firm commitment to a more diverse and inclusive society.”

Community Policy
Indy100

Indy100

38K+
Followers
2K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Neuer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Uefatwitter#Hungarian#Lgbtq#City Council#The Allianz Arena#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Society
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFASporting News

UEFA 'respects the rainbow' amid Allianz Arena controversy

UEFA have released a statement insisting they "respect the rainbow" in response to the controversy surrounding a proposal to illuminate Allianz Arena with rainbow lighting. Germany had originally planned for the display to take place during the national team's final Group F fixture at Euro 2020 against Hungary on Wednesday as a show of unity towards the LGBTQ+ community.
UEFAThe Guardian

‘Shameful’: Uefa blocks LGBTQ+ rainbow stadium protest in Munich

Munich’s mayor has attacked the “shameful” decision by Uefa to quash his city’s plans to illuminate its Allianz Arena in rainbow colours in support of LGBTQ+ rights for Germany’s Euro 2020 match against Hungary on Wednesday. European football’s governing body said the rainbow lights would contravene its rules about political...
UEFANY Daily News

UEFA allows rainbow armband worn by Germany captain at Euro 2020 tournament

UEFA announced on Sunday it was no longer reviewing Manuel Neuer’s rainbow captain’s armband the German goalkeeper has been wearing during this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament. According to Sky Sports, the armband was under investigation for potentially violating UEFA’s rules against on-field political statements. But the armband was deemed to...
UEFAThe Independent

Uefa defends decision to reject request for rainbow stadium display in Munich

Uefa has defended its decision to decline a request to illuminate the Munich Euro 2020 stadium in rainbow colours for Wednesday night’s match between Germany and Hungary. It says the request from Munich mayor Dieter Reiter was rejected because it was political, and made in response to legislation in Hungary banning the display and promotion of homosexuality to under-18s.
UEFATelegraph

How Uefa ruined the Euros with inflated tournament that lacks jeopardy

As we meander into the final round of the group stage, it is difficult not to argue that Euro 2020 is a tournament stuck on cruise control. We must always be on guard against the romanticism of nostalgia, but Uefa’s decision to expand their international showpiece event has watered down its quality – like replacing the whisky you drank last night with apple juice.
UEFAVice

UEFA Blocks Attempt to Illuminate German Stadium in Rainbow Colours

Football’s governing body in Europe has rejected a request from Munich’s mayor to light up the stadium hosting Germany’s Euro 2020 match against Hungary in rainbow colours, “given the political context”. Mayor Dieter Reiter had asked to illuminate the Allianz Arena to resemble a pride flag, to protest a new...
UEFAPosted by
newschain

UEFA denies banning rainbow flags from Budapest fanzone and stadium

UEFA has denied banning rainbow flags from the Euro 2020 fanzone and stadium in Budapest. There have been reports of supporters in the Hungarian capital for the Holland v Czech Republic last-16 clash having flags confiscated by security staff. European governing body UEFA insists this is not because they have...