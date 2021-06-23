UEFA post calling Euro 2020 ‘a tournament for everyone’ resurfaces following rainbow stadium controversy

(Pool via REUTERS)

A pro-LGBTQ+ post from the official UefaTwitter account has resurfaced amidst the controversy surrounding their decision to not allow Germany to light up the Allianz Arena in Munich with rainbow colours.

The mayor of Munich, Dieter Reither had requested that the pride colours were displayed on the stadium for Germany’s match with Hungary on Wednesday in opposition to a new Hungarian law that bans the promotion of homosexual or transgender content to under-18s. This is one of the latest steps taken by Viktor Orban’s government against LGBTQ+ rights.

Munich’s city council said that it wanted to “send a signal of support for inclusivity and diversity.” However, in response, Uefa declined and claimed the application “contravened its regulations as a political and neutral organisation” as it contained “a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament.”

The backlash to this decision has been one of anger and defiance from the football world with many top clubs throughout Europe showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Others have encouraged the Allianz Arena, which is the home of Bayern Munich, to display the Pride colours and face the consequences later.

In the wake of this a tweet from 3rd August 2019, where Uefa stated that they were “proud that Euro 2020 will be a tournament for everyone” and included a rainbow emoji and reply where they reminded someone that the LGBTQ+ community is welcome in football, has resurfaced leading many to question what has changed.

This comes off the back of Germany captain Manuel Neuer avoiding any disciplinary action after Uefa had initially deemed a rainbow colours armband he had worn as a ‘political statement.’

In a statement released by Uefa on 23rd June the governing body of European football said: “Today, Uefa is proud to wear the colours of the rainbow.

“It is a symbol that embodies our core values, promoting everything that we believe in – a more just and egalitarian society, tolerant of everyone, regardless of their background, belief or gender.

“Some people have interpreted Uefa’s decision to turn down the city of Munich’s request to illuminate the Munich stadium in rainbow colours for a Euro 2020 match as ‘political’. On the contrary, the request itself was political, linked to the Hungarian football team’s presence in the stadium for this evening’s match with Germany.

“For Uefa, the rainbow is not a political symbol, but a sign of our firm commitment to a more diverse and inclusive society.”