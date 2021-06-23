Five Steps for Commercial Fryer Safety

Every year, Americans eat an astounding 30 pounds of french fries – that’s a lot of fried potatoes restaurants are churning out. National French Fry Day on July 13 celebrates the staple found on many restaurants’ menus. However, with deep-fat frying comes risk as the oil can easily reach near 400 degrees Fahrenheit and is extremely flammable, causing kitchen fires, scalds and more. An astounding 21 percent of restaurant fires are caused by deep fat fryers.