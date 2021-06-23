Data: States with tighter lockdowns had strong economies and fewer deaths

The U.S. economy added 850,000 jobs in June of employers, according to a survey released July 2 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. "This was better than the consensus expectation of 690,000 and was the best month for job growth since August 2000," said Gus Faucher, chief economist for PNC. "Total employment in June was 145.759 million. This is up 15.6 million from April 2020, when employment bottomed out at the start of the pandemic but is still down by 6.8 million (more than 4%) from the pre-pandemic peak in February 2020. Private-sector employment rose by 662,000 in June, with government employment up by 188,000."