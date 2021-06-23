Cancel
A micro-genesis account of longer-form reinforcement learning in structured and unstructured environments

By Benjamin James Dyson, Ahad Asad
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe explored the possibility that in order for longer-form expressions of reinforcement learning (win-calmness, loss-restlessness) to manifest across tasks, they must first develop because of micro-transactions within tasks. We found no evidence of win-calmness or loss-restlessness when wins could not be maximised (unexploitable opponents), nor when the threat of win minimisation was presented (exploiting opponents), but evidence of win-calmness (but not loss-restlessness) when wins could be maximised (exploitable opponents).

