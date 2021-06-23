SHEPHERD: Give the gift of glowing health

With the pandemic winding down, many in the community are turning to yoga as a way to bring more strength, flexibility and stamina to their lives. And with no fewer than 20 studios around the island to choose from, it’s never been more convenient to get up off the COVID couch and make a fresh start into health and fitness. In four of these studios, the classes are heated to well above 90 degrees in order for students to work up a healthy sweat, and also to allow muscles to move with greater ease through the series of postures.