Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

‘Home Waters’ book by John Maclean is not a memoir but it’s filled with marvelous memories

By Rick Kogan, Chicago Tribune
madison
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou will not discover much about John N. Maclean in his new and graceful and compelling book, “Home Waters: A Chronicle of Family and a River” (Custom House) and that was his intention. “There is some of me in there, of course,” he told me on the telephone from his...

madison.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Skerritt
Person
Brenda Blethyn
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Robert Redford
Person
John Waters
Person
Norman Maclean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Waters#Custom House#The Chicago Tribune#Cuban#The Sun Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturephillytrib.com

King's books find a new, old home

ATLANTA —The estate of Martin Luther King Jr. has reached a deal to give HarperCollins publishing rights to his books and speeches in an effort to reach a new generation of readers and highlight the civil rights leader’s relevance today. The King Estate announced Tuesday that an international agreement had...
Books & Literaturemusicconnection.com

Book Review: Rock Me On The Water

There have been some terrific books written about key years in the music world, but in Atlantic magazine senior editor Brownstein’s engrossing new book, he focuses on the politics, film, television and, of course, music, all of which coalesce in Los Angeles in fascinating, transformative ways in the year 1974. Great sections in all categories. We especially dig the book’s Jackson Browne material, which offers singular work-ethic choices that should be inspirational to all aspiring artists.
Viroqua, WILa Crosse Tribune

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We still have space available for youth interested in attending a “Creative Clay Animals Workshop” this Saturday, June 26, at 10 a.m.! Make plans to join Miss Laci, Gaby and teacher Gerardo for a special hands-on workshop about making animals out of clay. Gerardo lives in Mexico, so he will...
Books & LiteratureFlorida Times-Union

Book review: A candid, biting Vietnam War memoir

Jeff Danziger has been an award-winning independent newspaper cartoonist for nearly 25 years. He now works with the Washington Post Writers Group. After being drafted, he served in the Army from 1968 to 1971 and was sent to Vietnam in 1970. “Lieutenant Dangerous” is his memoir about that time. The book’s title plays on the Vietnamese’s attempts to pronounce his name.
Palmer, AKAnchorage Daily News

A memoir of unusual shape centers on a Matanuska Colony home

In 1983 Katie Eberhart and her husband moved into a house near Palmer that had been built 48 years earlier for a farming family in the Matanuska Colony. Eberhart’s unusual memoir, a collage of short meditations about the history and renovations of that house, gardens and landscapes, and the passage of time, captures her curiosity about the world and her attentions to life’s connections. Instead of following a chronology, “Cabin 135” is shaped by juxtaposition, leaping in a never-dull way between places, times, and imaginings. Recurring headings such as “Cabin,” “Time,” “Earth,” and “Terrain” orient and refresh the reader at each turn.
Minnesota StateDuluth News Tribune

This Minnesota yard is filled with beautiful memories

WADENA, Minn. — Everyday before heading out the door, Gretchen Noon pins a dragonfly pendant to her shirt. Her sparkling collection of dragonflies large and small spill out into the yard and garden she and her husband Ron have grown from scratch over the last 30 years in southwest Wadena. The dragonfly is a daily reminder of the couple's son Ben who died 20 years ago this month in a horrible three-vehicle crash caused by an inattentive driver near Alexandria.
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Will Smith’s memoir will be released later this year.

Will Smith’s memoir will be released later this year. Will Smith is preparing to share his life story in an autobiography due out later this year. Smith’s book, Will, will be released on November 9th, according to Penguin Press. On Instagram, the actor-rapper shared a photo of the book’s cover...
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Girlfriend After Win For Choosing Vibrant Hair Color

Sha’Carri Richardson is making strides during Pride Month and making sure to thank her girlfriend along the way. The country’s fastest woman took the time to shout out her girlfriend after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson donned fiery orange hair while dominating the 100-meter women’s sprint at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19, Advocate reports.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
rolling out

Book of the Week: ‘Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir’ by Akwaeke Emezi

In three critically acclaimed novels, Akwaeke Emezi has introduced readers to a landscape marked by familial tensions, Igbo belief systems, and a boundless search for what it means to be free. Now, in this extraordinary memoir, the bestselling author of The Death of Vivek Oji reveals the harrowing yet resolute truths of their own life. Through candid, intimate correspondence with friends, lovers, and family, Emezi traces the unfolding of a self and the unforgettable journey of a creative spirit stepping into power in the human world. Their story weaves through transformative decisions about their gender and body, their precipitous path to success as a writer, and the turmoil of relationships on an emotional, romantic, and spiritual plane, culminating in a book that is as tender as it is brutal.
Lander, WYcounty10.com

In loving memory, John Wayne Beisheim

John Wayne Beisheim, born September 11, 1947 in Alliance, Nebraska went to be with God, his companion and friend on Friday, June 18th, 2021 at Intermountain Medical Center, Salt Lake City, Utah. Services will be held at Faith Lutheran Church on Sinks Canyon Road, Lander, Wyoming, June 26th at 2:00 p.m.
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

Who was John Newbery, the namesake of the children’s book award?

John Newbery is called the “Father of Children’s Literature,” not because he was the first to publish children’s books — he wasn’t — but because he was the first to turn them into a profitable business. In mid-18th-century England, a new and growing middle class had money to spend on their children, and Newbery gave them something to spend it on.
Books & Literaturerocket-courier.com

It’s In The Book

Mrs. Duffy was in a room full of kids, and it was easy to become a teacher of a handful while another teacher claimed another group (where there were about 60, second- and third-graders in the r...
Denver, COregis.edu

Professor’s solo comedy performance transformed into memoir

Janna Goodwin had three decades of experience writing and performing for theater when she joined the communications faculty at Regis. As her attention shifted away from the stage and toward building courses, she decided to write one last piece before retiring from theater altogether. After successfully performing the resulting hour-long,...
New York City, NYuntappedcities.com

New Book Uncovers Contemporary and Lavish Homes of Martha’s Vineyard

Each year, tens of thousands of visitors flock to the beaches and lush pine forests of Martha’s Vineyard. Over the years, many have even become part-time residents and have taken it upon themselves to build contemporary homes alongside more traditional Victorian cottages and colonial farmhouses that give the island a more historic feel. Yet few have really examined these homes, which minimize intrusion in the beautiful landscape.
Home & Gardenalextimes.com

Home profile: Memory lane

Memories are powerful, and none more so than childhood memories. Those foundational experiences hold sway over people for their entire lives, even if they think they’ve outgrown them. As Stephanie Dimond explored the empty rooms and hallways of her childhood home on Gibbon Street in Old Town, she came face-to-face...
Musicinews.co.uk

John Grant, Boy from Michigan, review: a remarkable synth-pop memoir

As a gay man raised in a God-fearing American Midwest family, John Grant has never lacked for traumas to unpack in his music. And having worn his bruised heart on his sleeve across four torrid solo albums, he takes the idea of pop-as-autobiography to new heights on his remarkable new record.