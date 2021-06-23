WeatherTalk: Even with recent rain, the drought continues

Sunday's rainfall was a nice, gentle, steady, soaker — the kind corn, beans, and lawns all like. Summer rains produce wide differences in rain totals, and this June is not an exception. Fargo officially received 1.07 inches and Grand Forks 0.44 inches, representative of the varying amounts around the region. The area around Fargo and points west along and just south of I-94 out past Jamestown are now wetter than average for June so far. A few bullseyes have received more than double the average.