POTUS

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 06:00 a.m. ET/10:00 a.m. GMT

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 06:00 a.m. ET/10:00 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

GLOBAL

IRAN-NUCLEAR/TALKS

Iran official says U.S. has agreed to lift oil, shipping sanctions

Iran said on Wednesday that Washington had agreed to remove all sanctions on Iran’s oil and shipping, and take some senior figures off a blacklist, at talks to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with global powers which are now on a pause.

HONGKONG-SECURITY/APPLE DAILY

Hong Kong pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily to print last edition on Thursday

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily said it will print its last edition on Thursday, after a tumultuous year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a new national security law.

U.S.

NEW YORK-ELECTION/MAYOR

Adams leads, Yang concedes, but outcome uncertain in New York City mayoral primary

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former police captain who put public safety at the center of his campaign for New York City mayor, was leading a field of 13 Democratic candidates in Tuesday’s primary election, though the outcome likely won’t be known for weeks.

USA-BIDEN/GUN CONTROL

Biden plans new steps to combat U.S. gun violence as violent crime climbs

President Joe Biden plans to unveil new steps to curtail U.S. gun violence on Wednesday, including measures aimed at stemming the flow of firearms used in crimes, after pledging to push for sweeping changes to firearms laws.

BUSINESS

TECH-ANTITRUST/CONGRESS-HOMEDEVICE

U.S. senator presses Amazon, Google on Matter smart-home effort

Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google need to offer more details about how their smart-home devices and virtual assistants will support competition and user privacy, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar wrote to the companies on Tuesday.

TESLA-CHINA/SOLAR

Tesla opens first charging station in China with energy storage facilities

Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it has opened its first charging station in China with its own solar and energy storage facilities.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-BRITNEY SPEARS/

Britney Spears gets her day in court, but what will she say?

Britney Spears speaks on Wednesday to the Los Angeles judge who oversees control of her personal and business affairs in an increasingly controversial 13-year arrangement that has seen the pop star swing from meltdown to comeback only to retreat again.

GLOBAL-MEDIA/

People want trusted news, Reuters Institute says

The coronavirus pandemic stoked hunger for trusted news in a time of global crisis and a clear majority of people want media organisations to be impartial and objective, The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism said on Wednesday.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/

Tokyo 2020 organisers ban alcohol, defend allowing spectators

With 30 days to go until the start of an Olympic Games dogged by the coronavirus pandemic and by controversy, Tokyo Olympics organisers decided on Wednesday against selling alcohol at venues while defending plans to allow thousands of spectators.

MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/

PREVIEW-Motor racing-Mercedes vow maximum attack at Red Bull’s home track

Formula One champions Mercedes have licked their wounds, looked at what went wrong and promised to come out fighting in Austria this weekend after three painful defeats in a row to leaders Red Bull.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

PORTUGAL-RYANAIR/ (TV)

Airline Ryanair holds press conference in Lisbon

Airline Ryanair holds press conference with CEO Michael O’Leary in Lisbon

23 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-PRISON (PIX) (TV)

Catalan jailed leaders expected to leave prison

Jailed leaders of Catalonia’s failed 2017 independence bid are expected to leave Lledoners prison after the Spanish Government announced their pardon at Sant Joan de Vilatorrada, near Barcelona, Spain.

23 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-CONGRESS/VOTING RIGHTS

U.S. Democrats vow ‘long march’ toward voting rights reforms

Democrats in the U.S. Congress suffered a bruising defeat in their drive to pass a major election reform bill but said there are more tools at their disposal to overcome Republican efforts in several states to roll back expanded voting procedures.

23 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Germany’s Merkel answers Bundestag members’ questions one last time

German Chancellor Angela Merkel answers questions asked by members of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag one last time ahead of the Sept. 26 parliamentary elections.

23 Jun 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

23 Jun 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRADE/EU

EU, UK officials discuss recent summits with U.S.

Top diplomats from the European Union and Britain discuss recent summit meetings with the United States, and what was achieved.

23 Jun 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/SETTLEMENTS (PIX) (TV)

At night protests, Palestinian village counters Israeli settler takeover

At nightfall on the outskirts of a tiny village in the occupied West Bank, hundreds of Palestinians blare fog horns, shine lasers and light brush fires that send clouds of smoke in the air.

24 Jun

USA-BIDEN/ (TV)

Biden travels to North Carolina

U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Raleigh, N.C., to encourage vaccinations.

24 Jun

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-MANUFACTURING/PRICES (PIX)

Manufacturers have an answer to higher costs: Pass it on

In 2018, Whirlpool Corp swung to a loss after a tariff-fueled rally in U.S. steel prices drove up its raw-materials costs. This year, it is paying $1 billion for steel and other materials, but the West Michigan appliance maker is on track to post its highest profit in decades.

23 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CZECH-ECONOMY/RATES

Czech Republic-Central Bank Rates

The Czech National Bank will hold a regular policy meeting and is seen hiking interest rates for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic started, becoming one of the first in the European Union to shift to tighter policy as the economy recovers.

23 Jun 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-FED/BOWMAN

Federal Governor Bowman gives remarks at virtual Fed conference

Federal Reserve Board Gov. Michelle Bowman gives remarks at virtual “Policy Summit 2021: Pathways to Economic Resilience in Our Communities” hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

23 Jun 09:10 ET / 13:10 GMT

VENEZUELA-SPAIN/INVESTOR (PIX) (TV)

SPECIAL REPORT: A power tycoon, while Venezuela goes dark, brightens his image abroad

Previously undisclosed bank, court, and corporate records show how Alejandro Betancourt, after winning contracts for some $2 billion worth of electricity projects in Venezuela, remade himself abroad, even as intended beneficiaries of those projects endure frequent and lengthy blackouts..

23 Jun 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-TREASURY/YELLEN (PIX) (TV)

Yellen testifies before Senate Appropriations subcommittee

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing.

23 Jun 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/OMFIF

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks on economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren participates in virtual fireside chat on the economy before the National Association of Corporate Directors, New England Chapter.

23 Jun 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

COLOMBIA-RATES/

Reuters Poll: Analysts outlook on Colombia interest rate

We’ll poll analysts on their outlook for Colombia’s interest rate decision on June 28, after recent anti-government protests sent consumer prices up and caused billions of dollars in economic damage.

24 Jun

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-BRITNEY SPEARS/ (PIX) (TV)

Britney Spears gets her day in court - but what will she say?

Britney Spears speaks on Wednesday to the Los Angeles judge who oversees control of her personal and business affairs in an increasingly controversial 13-year arrangement that has seen the pop star swing from meltdown to comeback only to retreat again. HEARING STARTS 1330 PT/ 2030 GMT

23 Jun 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

INDONESIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Indonesia court rules on citizen lawsuit on air pollution

Tired of breathing filthy air, in 2019 a group of residents in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta filed a citizen lawsuit in an attempt to sue the government into taking action on the city’s chronic levels of air pollution. The court is expected to issue its verdict on June 24.

24 Jun

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-CABINET

Portugal’s ministers to decide on measures to tackle a COVID infection spike in Lisbon

Portugal’s government to decide on measures to bring down an infection surge in the great Lisbon area.

24 Jun

AUSTRALIA-FROG/SCIENTIST (PIX) (TV)

Australian scientist speaks frog in the name of conservation

Wading through a pond at twilight to talk to frogs has become more than just a childhood passion for Professor Michael Mahony, now an esteemed biologist at the University of Newcastle and renowned conservationist. But the 70 year old amphibian expert fears that these same frogs are now a “canary in the mine” and at risk of not calling back.

24 Jun

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

HONGKONG-SECURITY/SOPA

UN chief for human rights to speak at SOPA journalism awards

Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, speaks at the Society of Publishers for Asia (SOPA) awards two days before pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is expected to print its final edition and concerns intensify over media freedoms in Hong Kong and elsewhere in Asia. .

24 Jun

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

State
Washington State
Person
Michelle Bachelet
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Britney Spears
#European Union#Reuters News#Reuters Connect#Hongkong Security#Apple Daily#Democratic#Usa Biden Gun#Congress#Amazon Com Inc#Alphabet Inc#Tesla#Tesla Inc#The Reuters Institute#The Study Of Journalism#Sports Olympics 2020#Mercedes#Red Bull#Formula#Lisbon Airline Ryanair#Lledoners
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 12:45 a.m. GMT

2 dead, 20 missing after mudslide rips through Japan town. TOKYO (AP) — A gush of mud that swept away homes and cars in a resort town southwest of Tokyo left at least two people dead and about 20 missing, officials said Sunday. Ten people were rescued and as many as 80 homes buried in Atami, where hundreds of firefighters, military troops and three coast guard ships worked from daybreak Saturday to try to reach those believed to be trapped or carried away by the mudslide. The deluge crashed down a mountainside into rows of houses following heavy rains that began several days ago. Bystanders, their gasps of horror audible, caught the scene on cell phone video.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 6:47 a.m. EDT

Counselors work to ease grief over Florida building collapse. After Lauren Miller lost her father in January to COVID-19, her longtime friend Jay Kleiman advised her not to wallow in grief and to seek counseling to ease her pain. Now she finds herself grieving again — only this time for Kleiman, one of scores of people believed to be underneath the rubble of a 12-story condominium tower in Florida that collapsed over a week ago, killing at least 24. “I’m sure he’d tell me: ‘It’s OK to be sad — this is very, very sad — but you have to move forward, and you have to be strong,’” Miller said, her voice cracking.
Relationship AdviceFortune

‘They were offering me nothing’: A fraught divorce sits at the center of Trump Organization probe and CFO arrest

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Part of Allen Weisselberg’s legal troubles began when his former daughter-in-law couldn’t get the numbers in her divorce proceedings to add up. Jennifer Weisselberg says she was befuddled. The lifestyle she’d shared with her ex-husband,...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Vatican says pope operation over, pontiff doing well

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well after intestinal surgery which was done under general aesthesia, the Vatican said on Sunday. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the 84-year-old pontiff “responded well” to the surgery, which the Vatican had said earlier had been scheduled. He gave no further details about the surgery and did not say how long the pope would remain in hospital.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Settlement agreed to release ship that blocked Suez Canal

ISMAILIA, Egypt, July 4 (Reuters) - The owners and insurers of the Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March said on Sunday a formal settlement had been agreed in a compensation dispute, and the canal authority said the vessel would be allowed to sail on July 7.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich., July 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Saturday he has directed U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate who was behind a sophisticated ransomware attack that hit hundreds of American businesses and led to suspicions of Russian gang involvement. Security firm Huntress Labs said on Friday it...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pro-Trump social media app hacked on launch day as half million sign up

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A social media site launched on Sunday by Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump, was briefly hacked, and more than 500,000 people have registered to use the site, Miller said. GETTR, a Twitter-style platform with posts and trending topics, has advertised itself...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Greek economy won't close again because of COVID-19, PM says

ATHENS, July 4 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy would not close again because of the coronavirus pandemic if it was just to protect an unvaccinated minority, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a newspaper interview released on Sunday. Greece has fared well in the first wave of the COVID-19 last year....
Internetcitizensjournal.us

Social Media Giant Unleashes Accusations Of Extremism

Social media giant Facebook, which long has been active in efforts to reduce – even eliminate – conservative and Christian perspectives, has unleashed a new tool. It’s a series of messages sent directly to its platform users that make various accusations. A clickable button is labeled “Get support.”. A report...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Cori Bush of 'Racism' Over July 4 Tweet

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush as racist on Sunday evening, after the latter tweeted that "Black people still aren't free," amid July 4 celebrations. On Sunday afternoon, as Independence Day was being celebrated across the U.S, Bush criticized the event on Twitter. "When they say...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Houthis launch rare attack on Yemen's tense southern region

ADEN, July 4 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement on Sunday carried out a rare missile strike on a southern region that has seen renewed infighting between forces allied to a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia, three government sources said. The attack on a military base in Abyan, which two...