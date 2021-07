SARANAC LAKE – Think you’d enjoy looking for loons and helping out scientific research in the process? Here’s your chance,. Volunteer observers are needed for the 21st Annual NY Loon Census set for 8 to 9 a.m. July 17. It’s an opportunity for residents and visitors to participate in the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation’s ongoing research on the status of common loons. The count provides an annual “snapshot” of the breeding loon population in the Adirondack Park and across the state.