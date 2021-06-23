Hull's Wellspring nonprofit will bring services to the people with new food truck
HULL — Wellspring Multi-Service Center finally has its hands on the newest addition to support its mission, just in time to serve one of the region's most vulnerable groups. Wellspring President Vinny Harte said he has struck a deal with the Hull public schools to use a cafeteria this summer to prepare free meals for students. The nonprofit will use its new addition, a catering truck, to deliver the hot and cold meals.www.wickedlocal.com