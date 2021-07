Happy birthday, Cheryl! On Thursday, the singer took to Instagram with a striking new photo as she thanked her fans for all their well wishes. Cheryl – who turned 38 on 30 June – posed inside the family home she shares with son Bear, sitting at a table with a birthday cupcake on a plate in front of her. The delicious-looking iced cake has a single gold candle burning while 'Happy Birthday' has been written on the white plate in chocolate.