Villagers Inc. to host golf tournament fundraiser

"Villagers Inc. was created with the idea that it takes a village to raise a child," said James Osborne.

Osborne is the vice president of Villagers Inc.

“We try to [make] dreams happen and show them that there’s more to life than just their front yard," he said.

The nonprofit provides children of all ages with resources and experiences.

“We have taken our students to the beach for the first time. We’ve taken them to Magic Mountain for the first time. We’ve taken them to the zoo for the first time. Some of these kids have celebrated their birthdays with an actual party for the first time in their life," said James.

James’ wife works with CAPK as a home visitor. She noticed students struggling to focus because they were hungry

“We decided to partner with the food bank and open up our garage as a food pantry and start feeding the families that she works with," said James. "Well, that turned into feeding families that she doesn’t work with.”

They opened their first facility last year and now feed 150-200 families each month. In an effort further expand their programs, Villagers Inc. is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday.

“I believe the event is going to be a great one," said James.

The tournament will be at the Rio Bravo Country Club. It costs $450 per team and prizes include a new car or watch.

James said they hope to raise enough money to welcome in more kids, giving love and support to even more of Kern County’s Youth.

“The smiles that you see when they’re interacting with the people at the zoo for the first time or they get to touch the sand with their feet for the first time… those are the things that keep us going and keep us pursuing our mission and our vision," said James.

To sign up for the golf tournament, click here .

