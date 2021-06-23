ASK IRA: Is Atlanta presenting a Riley roadblock?

Q: Ira, you have been fretting about the Heat meeting the Nets’ standard. That may turn out to be a miscalculation, with another team emerging as, potentially, the new rising power in the East. I’m speaking, of course, of the Atlanta Hawks, who have an abundance of talent and are, more significantly perhaps, far younger. I’d contend that to compete the Heat should use the Hawks, and not Brooklyn, as the prime standard. — J.R., Decatur City, Iowa.

A: And you might be right. But, for now, I look at this season’s Hawks similarly to how people looked at last season’s Heat. Basically, until they back it up, there is no guarantee of enduring success. We know that the Bucks and 76ers have been near the top of the East for years now. There is a sense that also will be the case with the Nets. But is this a one-off for the Hawks (similar to what some contend about the 2019-20 Heat)? Like last season’s Heat, this season’s Hawks were a No. 5 seed. As with last season’s Heat, we have to see if newly arrived veterans thrive with the Hawks beyond a single season. For now, there remains the matter of John Collins’ impending free agency (albeit restricted) and even what happens with Lou Williams.

Q: What are your thoughts on Bam’s opting for a spot on the Olympics instead of devoting all of the offseason to improving his mid-range shot and developing a 3-point shot? — Joel.

A: There should be ample time for both. It’s not as if Bam Adebayo won’t have court time with elite-level coaches with USA Basketball. And it’s not as if he wouldn’t have taken time to travel. So it might be the best of both worlds. Now he gets to see Tokyo and also stage shooting competitions alongside Kevin Love in practice. The bottom line is Bam knows what needs to get done, and he’s shown a willingness to tackle all challenges presented.

Q: Solomon Hill will be needed to pick up some fouls on Giannis Antetokounmpo. — Vlade.

A: And of that, he’s highly capable. It certainly would be ironic if the NBA Finals feature Solomon Hill vs. Jae Crowder. And good for them. Each, in his own way, kept morale up for the Heat during trying times last season in the NBA’s quarantine bubble at Disney World.