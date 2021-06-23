Cancel
Julie Delpy Said No to a Fourth ‘Before’ Movie With Richard Linklater

By Matt Singer
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nine years pass between each of Richard Linklater’s Before movies, the unique film franchise chronicling decades in the lives of Jesse, played by Ethan Hawke, and Celine, played by Julie Delpy. They met in 1995’s Before Sunrise, reconnected in 2004’s Before Sunset, and then were last seen in 2013’s Before Midnight, where they were shown as parents contemplating the possible end of their relationship. If Linklater, Hawke, and Delpy maintained that schedule, there would be a new Before coming in 2022 — sometime next year.

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades!

