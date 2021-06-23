Julie Delpy Said No to a Fourth ‘Before’ Movie With Richard Linklater

It is one of the most curious experiences in cinema and three of the highest quality romantic films in history. It started with Before dawn in 1994, it was repeated nine years later with Before sunset and, as if it had become a ritual, nine years later with Before nightfall. Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, along with the director of the films Richard Linklater, marked many viewers with their way of approaching the life and reunions of this couple.