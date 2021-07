When Marissa Partida heard about the outdoor food pantry at Dornak’s Auto Parts in Jourdanton, she looked into setting up something similar in Pleasanton. “We had some extra canned goods and some nonperishable food items to take,” said Partida. “My daughter Aryanna and I went out there and she said, ‘This is pretty awesome!’ I was explaining to her why people use it and what happens, sometimes financially to people.”