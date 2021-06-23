Jourdanton Alumni meeting

The Jourdanton Alumni Association will hold a general membership meeting on Monday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at Joe’s Place in Jourdanton. All alumni are urged to attend. Agenda items will include election of officers and directors, 2021 Homecoming activities as well as other important items. The meeting will be on Zoom for out of town members. If you are unable to attend but wish to be involved, please contact Ed McClure at 210-219-3682 or Michele Higginbotham at 830-534-9390.