“Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better.” — Albert Camus. Publisher’s Note: For the first time in my life, I am painfully revisiting the usual uplifting messages of July 4th, commemorating our magnificent Declaration of Independence, and what freedom means to me as an American and as a Jew. Over the past many months, racism against Black and Asian Americans has come to the forefront of media reporting, worldwide, including at ParentMap. We take great pride in stepping forward especially this year in our support and coverage of the The Who We Are Project, which chronicles the history of anti-Black racism in America.