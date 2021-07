Friendship as we know it is going extinct. We just spent a year not seeing people we previously wouldn’t have gone five days without. Half our “friends” we’ve only ever met online. Hell, even the high five has been rendered obsolete, dealing a crushing blow to dad cliques everywhere. At the Korn Ferry Tour’s inaugural Live and Work in Maine Open (actual title) on Sunday, however, friendship made its last stand when Joshua Creel, moments after losing to his close friend Chad Ramey by a single stroke, could be seen lounging in the grass nearby with a beverage intermittently shouting “give us a speech!” in the direction of the trophy ceremony.