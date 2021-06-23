Elevate Your Cocktails With Summer Fruit

Homemade pie deserves handmade style. Elevate your style with these handmade pie pans from artisan potters. Photograph by Douglas Merriam. TIME TO DITCH THAT METAL pie plate. Artisan potters in New Mexico have gussied-up designs that add beauty to function. At Hanselmann Pottery, in Corrales, head potter James West offers a crisp white finish to his glaze that will show off the yummy cherry juice left behind when serving. At Kelly Jo Designs, in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, colorful patterns make you want to hurry up and eat to show off what’s underneath. The handsome glazed stoneware plate from Paseo Pottery, in Santa Fe, pays homage to the hues of our desert. All three potteries offer classes so you can make the plate and then make the pie. Kelly Jo’s entertaining sip-and-paint events add vino to the pottery lessons.