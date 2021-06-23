Get Your Fizz On With These Locally Made Sodas

While your friends are drinking their summer beers, what if you don’t want to dehydrate yourself? What if you’re teetotaling, permanently or temporarily, and you still want something local and refreshing and carbonated to drink? Or what if you want to mix that local, refreshing, carbonated thing with something stronger than beer? There are at least four options in Athens—three if kombucha’s low alcohol levels put it out of the running for you—and they’re available at a variety of places.