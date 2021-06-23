Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

F-16s from Shaw AFB to train with Vermont Air National Guard

Item
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BURLINGTON, Vermont - The 55th Fighter Squadron, 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, will conduct F-16C Fighting Falcon training missions out of the Vermont Air National Guard base this week. A small contingent of Airmen assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron will arrive today with six F-16s and a C-130 Hercules, and will complete their training missions by Wednesday, June 30, when they leave Vermont to return to Shaw AFB.

www.theitem.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Guard#Air Base#Falcon#The 55th Fighter Squadron#Agile Combat Employment#Airmen#Sead#Shaw Air Force Base#Oca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Hampton, VAAugusta Free Press

Northam welcomes Air Force F-22 training unit move to Joint Base Langley-Eustis

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The United States Air Force has decided to permanently locate the F-22 Raptor formal training unit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton. The move comes after lobbying from Gov. Ralph Northam, Virginia’s bipartisan congressional delegation and General Assembly members urging the Air...
MilitaryWCAX

How Vermont Guard members train to stay ready to serve

The strong storms that passed through our region Monday left some damage behind from the heavy wind and lightning. Leahy touts passage of US Innovation Competition Act. Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy is touting the passage of the U.S. Innovation Competition Act.
Militaryfoxbaltimore.com

Maryland Army National Guard is Recruiting

Your Future Starts Here! The Maryland Army National Guard is recruiting Maryland Citizen Soldiers (Part-time service that allows you to serve your country and community while staying in your local area). There is an enlistment bonus of up to $20,000 (for certain jobs) and many other perks you can read about on their website!
Vermont StateWCAX

F-16 and F-35 fighter jets join forces for training over Vermont

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Friday signed the state’s $13.5 billion budget, but the bill left a deep partisan divide over taxes and other issues not directly included in the measure. Vermont-made app aims to ease restaurant labor crunch. Updated: 16 hours ago. The restaurant industry was one of the...
Southern Maryland Online

Maryland Air National Guard Celebrates 100 Years Serving the State and Nation

(June 28, 2021)—The Maryland Air National Guard is kicking off a yearlong Centennial Celebration with a ceremony to commemorate the 100 years serving the state and nation. Maryland Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford will serve as the presiding official of the event, Tuesday, June 29th at Warfield Air National Base. The...
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

National Guard units prepare for cyberwarfare

June 23 (UPI) -- A recent National Guard exercise, Cyber Yankee 2021, focused on preparing for a cyberwarfare scenario involving the compromise of critical U.S. infrastructure. The two-week training was conducted by National Guard troops stationed across New England, offering a situation in which cyberattacks took down West Coast utilities...
MilitaryMilitary.com

Marine Corps' First Carrier-Capable F-35 Squadron Is Ready for Wartime Use

The U.S. Marine Corps' first F-35C carrier-variant Joint Strike Fighter squadron has reached a new milestone, becoming fully equipped to conduct worldwide aircraft carrier and wartime operations. With a carrier deployment anticipated sometime next year, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, this week...
Alabama StateWALA-TV FOX10

Air National Guard Band of the South at USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park

The following information was provided by event organizers:. Now Hear This! Battleship Memorial Park will host the Air National Guard Band of the South on Tuesday, June 29, 6:30 p.m. in the Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion. The concert is part of the Air National Guard Band Summer Concert Series. The concert is free of charge and the public is invited to attend. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Seating is limited and everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs, just in case.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Maj. Michael McGee retires from Wyoming Army National Guard

CHEYENNE – Many family and friends came out to attend the retirement ceremony for Maj. Michael McGee at the Joint Forces Readiness Center on June 12. With 24 years of service, McGee has earned numerous awards throughout his distinguished career, with a Bronze Star and Purple Heart being among them.
Duluth, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Air National Guard: Don't be alarmed if you hear fighter jets taking off, landing

The 148th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard is warning Northland residents they may hear fighter jet activity for a few nights. The wing, based in Duluth, said it will be doing "night flying" from June 21-24. Residents in northern Minnesota, particularly those located near the 148th Fighter Wing's base at Duluth International Airport, shouldn't be surprised to "hear jets taking off, flying & landing."
Militaryfederalnewsnetwork.com

National Guard in need of supplemental funds to conduct summer training

After the busiest year since the Second World War, the National Guard is depleted of funds and needs congressional assistance, or its summer training activities will be in jeopardy. Part of the reason for the Guard’s empty coffers is the more than $500 million it spent over five months protecting...
Texas Statethunder1320.com

Tennessee National Guard heads to Texas for the summer for training

Nearly 3,000 Soldiers from the Tennessee Army National Guard are headed to Fort Hood, Texas, this summer for a training exercise as part of their Annual Training. Soldiers from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, 230th Sustainment Brigade, and 30th Troop Command will spend roughly three weeks in July enhancing their war-fighter skills while being evaluated on their performance during high-stress conditions. The exercise, known as the eXportable Combat Training Capability, is designed to test units with realistic deployment scenarios while operating in an austere desert environment.