F-16s from Shaw AFB to train with Vermont Air National Guard
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vermont - The 55th Fighter Squadron, 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, will conduct F-16C Fighting Falcon training missions out of the Vermont Air National Guard base this week. A small contingent of Airmen assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron will arrive today with six F-16s and a C-130 Hercules, and will complete their training missions by Wednesday, June 30, when they leave Vermont to return to Shaw AFB.www.theitem.com