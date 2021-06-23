F-16s from Shaw AFB to train with Vermont Air National Guard

The following information was provided by event organizers:. Now Hear This! Battleship Memorial Park will host the Air National Guard Band of the South on Tuesday, June 29, 6:30 p.m. in the Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion. The concert is part of the Air National Guard Band Summer Concert Series. The concert is free of charge and the public is invited to attend. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Seating is limited and everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs, just in case.