CCSD Will Respond to Critical Race Theory Ban

Clarke County school board members are crafting a statement for the full board to approve condemning the Georgia State Board of Education’s ban on critical race theory. Originating in law schools in the 1990s, critical race theory examines how discrimination is structurally embedded in American institutions, rather than a product of individual bias, and is generally not taught at the K-12 level. But it has been twisted by Republicans recently to be synonymous with white guilt over racism. The state BOE’s resolution states that “America is not a racist country” and teaching that “an individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex” is not allowed.