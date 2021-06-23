Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

CCSD Will Respond to Critical Race Theory Ban

By Blake Aued
flagpole.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarke County school board members are crafting a statement for the full board to approve condemning the Georgia State Board of Education’s ban on critical race theory. Originating in law schools in the 1990s, critical race theory examines how discrimination is structurally embedded in American institutions, rather than a product of individual bias, and is generally not taught at the K-12 level. But it has been twisted by Republicans recently to be synonymous with white guilt over racism. The state BOE’s resolution states that “America is not a racist country” and teaching that “an individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex” is not allowed.

flagpole.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarke County, GA
Government
Clarke County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
County
Clarke County, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Clarke County, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Critical Race Theory#K 12 School#Ccsd#American#Republicans#Boe#The State Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Veteran Hollywood director Richard Donner dead at 91

Veteran Hollywood director Richard Donner, who helped create the modern superhero blockbuster with 1978's "Superman,” has died. He was 91. Donner got his start in television, directing episodes of classics shows including "Gilligan's Island" and "The Twilight Zone." Nikki Battiste has the details.
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope is walking and eating, tests good after surgery- Vatican

VATICAN CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis' progress following intestinal surgery is going normally, and he slept well and got up to walk, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The results of routine tests were good, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. He said in a statement that the pope also...
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy