How To Build The Best Gymnastics Team

By Dvora Meyers
FiveThirtyEight
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelecting the Olympic gymnastics team is a bit like a Swarovski crystal-strewn game of “choose your own adventure.” Is your priority the highest possible team placement or team score? Then go for door one. Are you most concerned with bringing home the most medals? Then door two might be the one for you. Or is the integrity and transparency of the selection process itself paramount, regardless of strategy or potential Olympic outcomes? Then pick door three. Oftentimes the team with the highest potential score is also the team that will yield the most individual medals. And sometimes all your most promising gymnasts perform exactly as you hoped they would during qualification competitions so you don’t have to explain why a gymnast who hit was excluded but one who didn’t was named to the team. But sometimes things go sideways.

