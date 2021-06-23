XCOM 2 Collection is coming to Android next month

Samsung Galaxy Note9 / Note10 / Note10+ / Note20 5G. Ahead of the XCOM 2 Collection Android launch on July 13, pre-registrations are now live. You will need 8.5GB of free space to install everything and Feral Interactive recommends having 17GB free to avoid installation issues. You can pre-register for the XCOM 2 Collection on Google Play here. It is currently available on iOS as a premium release priced at £23.99 / $24.99 / €27,99 and will be launching on Android at the same prices with no in app purchases. Check out the game on PC via Steam here. The XCOM 2 Collection iOS website here has more screenshots of the conversion. Make sure to head over to our forum thread for more discussion and impressions around XCOM 2 Collection on mobile. Have you played the XCOM 2 Collection on iOS or were you waiting for the Android conversion?