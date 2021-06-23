XCOM 2 Collection is coming to Android next month
Feral Interactive has announced it will be releasing the XCOM 2 Collection on Android next month. The game is expected to launch on Google Play on 13th July. XCOM 2 Collection originally launched for iOS last year, in which the game that originally launched on PC and consoles made the jump to mobile devices. It featured a completely redesigned interface that was optimised for small screens and touch controls, utilising push, pinch and drag gestures to control the camera.www.pocketgamer.com