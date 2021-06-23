Special Weather Statement issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 21:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson; Madison; Marshall Significant Weather Advisory for Patchy Dense Fog across portions of north central Alabama, northeast Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee Patchy Dense Fog has developed in the larger river valleys of north central Alabama, northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the Paint Rock River Valley, Elk River Valley, Big Wills Valley, and Tennessee River Valley from Bridgeport to Lake Guntersville. Visibility reductions to one quarter of a mile or less will be possible in a few areas. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to burn off between 7 and 8 AM CDT. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.