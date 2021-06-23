The Batley and Spen byelection will reveal the depth of Labour’s predicament

Labour held the seat of Batley and Spen with a majority of 323, less than 1 per cent of the total votes cast. Given that he was widely predicted to lose, Sir Keir Starmer will be relieved – but in reality has little to celebrate. Eking out victory in a seat his party held since 1997 is no vindication: Sir Keir still faces an uphill struggle to establish himself as a credible leader of the Opposition, let alone a future PM. George Galloway’s 8,000 votes indicate that the Left is still seriously divided, including along ethnic lines: it is possible that his unpleasant campaign triggered a backlash that saved Labour, though Labour sometimes dipped into the mud, too.