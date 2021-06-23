Cancel
The Batley and Spen byelection will reveal the depth of Labour’s predicament

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot rides on Batley and Spen. Labour will be desperate to buck its recent trend of poor electoral form against the Conservatives. If it can’t, the depth of its predicament will be further highlighted. But even if it can, the party won’t be able to breathe a sigh of relief. Because Batley and Spen has a number of local factors that make it different to the national picture. While a defeat for Labour would be especially terrible, a win may not indicate the party has turned the tide in terms of its electoral hopes. These local factors also makes it a particularly difficult contest to call.

