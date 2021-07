A huge proportion of cosmetic products sold in the US and Canada have been found to contain high levels of fluorine, suggesting the presence of potentially harmful per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as 'forever chemicals'. PFAS are a group of thousands of human-made chemical compounds that have been used in the manufacture of many household and commercial products since the mid-20th century. In more recent decades, research has shown that these long-lasting chemicals spread pervasively throughout the environment, and exposure to high levels of PFAS substances has been linked to harmful health effects in people and animals. Despite the potential and...