In less than one month, the Seattle Kraken will take part in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. It's been well-documented that this year's draft won't be as injurious to the Columbus Blue Jackets as the Vegas edition, where the club bribed the Golden Knights to take William Karlsson (and a first-round pick!) in order to keep Josh Anderson, Joonas Korpisalo, etc. Still, the Blue Jackets will lose a roster player. With the obvious caveat that plenty could change between now and the draft, it seems likely that they will choose the 7-3-1 (F-D-G) approach.