The Daily Chop: Max Fried heads to the Injury List as other Starters Shine

The Atlanta Braves have won three straight and need only one win to get back to the .500 mark for the season. They enter play on Saturday only 3.0 games back from the divisional lead behind the New York Mets but are five games back in the loss column. They also have a relatively easy bunch of games heading into the All-Star break against last-place teams. This is clearly a huge opportunity from a baseball perspective, but yet another incident of the Marlins being a bush-league franchise led by a bush-lead manager and some cowardly pitchers willing to follow him into the abyss of stupidity at the risk of player safety, their own reputations, and general civility provides a backdrop for Saturday’s game. The Marlins once again began a game by hitting Ronald Acuña Jr. which has reignited a feud that has been simmering since Acuña’s arrival in the Major Leagues. The game recap including a recap of the incident itself can be found here, and a summary of the postgame comments from Snitker, Acuna, and Mattingly can be found here.