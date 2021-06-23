The Daily Chop: Max Fried heads to the Injury List as other Starters Shine
Many times, the good simply comes with the bad. Unfortunately for the Atlanta Braves, it seems nothing good can ever really occur this season without something else less than ideal or flat out bad happening as well. Yesterday is a perfect example. The Braves beat the Mets to now be within four games of the NL East division lead, and have produced two straight shut outs against New York. The scenario worked out perfectly with Max Fried scheduled to take the mound this evening.