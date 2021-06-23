Cancel
MLB

The Daily Chop: Max Fried heads to the Injury List as other Starters Shine

By StatsSAC
Talking Chop
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany times, the good simply comes with the bad. Unfortunately for the Atlanta Braves, it seems nothing good can ever really occur this season without something else less than ideal or flat out bad happening as well. Yesterday is a perfect example. The Braves beat the Mets to now be within four games of the NL East division lead, and have produced two straight shut outs against New York. The scenario worked out perfectly with Max Fried scheduled to take the mound this evening.

MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves' Max Fried hits IL with blister on index finger

The Atlanta Braves placed left-hander Max Fried on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of a blister on his left index finger. Fried had been scheduled to start Wednesday in the Braves' series finale against the New York Mets at CitiField. The move was made retroactive to Saturday. Last Friday,...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Max Fried to the IL with a finger blister, Kyle Wright recalled from Gwinnett

Injuries continue to plague the Braves, as Max Fried is headed to the IL with the same blister problems that plagued him early in his career. Kyle Wright had a decent end to his 2020 season. Over his last two regular season starts, he pitched 13 innings and only allowed three hits, two earned runs, four walks, and struck out 12 batters. Before his disastrous outing against the Dodgers in the NLCS, Wright was locked in against the Marlins in the NLDS — only allowing three hits, two walks, and no runs over six innings while striking out seven Miami batters.
MLBchatsports.com

The Daily Chop: Big Day in the Big Apple awaits the Braves

I am not sure if there has been a more exciting regular season day of baseball for the Braves in quite a while. After a disheartening duo of 10-8 losses against the Red Sox last week, the Braves were able to get a bit back on track by winning three out of four games over the weekend against the Cardinals. Now, the opportunity is at hand for the Braves to really use that success to get the weekend back on track.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Injury updates for Ronald Acuña Jr. and Max Fried

Thankfully for the Braves, it looks like two of Atlanta’s best players will be returning from injury sooner rather than later. The team desperately needs Ronald Acuna back, especially with an offense that is already sputtering. Ronald launched two solo home runs in two different 1-0 games if that tells you anything. Next is Max Fried:
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: Will Braves add an outfielder after Acuna scratch?

The Braves have been playing a very dangerous game with regards to their outfield for most of the season. Injuries to Marcell Ozuna and Cristian Pache depleted the starting lineup, then utility players such as Ehire Adrianza and Guillermo Heredia how battled nagging ailments and ineffectiveness. The outfield now consists of Abraham Almonte, Ender Inciarte, and Ronald Acuna. The latter was scratched from the lineup on Wednesday, however, with reported back tightness. His absence leaves an already thin outfield nearly untenable, which leads to the question: will the Braves add an outfielder?
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Forced to IL with blister

Fried was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of a blister on his left index finger. The move is retroactive to June 19. If the left-hander was bothered by the blister in Friday's start against St. Louis, he didn't show it, tossing seven innings of one-run ball while picking up his fourth win. With the move being retroactive to last Saturday, Fried will become eligible to be reinstated June 29 against the Mets, though it's not clear at this point if he'll require additional time on the shelf. Kyle Wright was recalled from Triple-A and is a strong candidate to fill Fried's void in the starting rotation beginning Wednesday against the Mets.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves need offensive jumpstart as Max Fried returns Wednesday against the Mets

Bad luck has certainly played a part in the Atlanta Braves struggles in 2021. When it comes to injuries, batted balls, bad calls, and other unexpected and unfortunate occurrences, not much outside of the team’s control has worked in their favor. However, as of late, the Braves offense also has certainly not made the most of what it can control:
MLBchatsports.com

Braves reinstate LHP Max Fried for start against Mets

As expected, the Atlanta Braves reinstated left-hander Max Fried from the injured list on Wednesday in advance of his scheduled start at home against the New York Mets. Fried has been out since June 18 with a blister on his left index finger. It was his second IL stint of the season after missing three weeks with a right hamstring strain and returning May 5.
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: Loss to Reds, Roster moves, Fried return, and more

The Braves fell to the Reds on Thursday after what became a very busy day on the transaction wire. Those moves included the promotion of right-hander Jesse Chavez to Atlanta, which speaks to the limited depth that the Braves have at their disposal. I wrote yesterday about the possibility of Atlanta adding an outfield bat, but even with the paltry lineup that is currently being deployed, the greater needs may exist in both the rotation and bullpen. The Braves need many things, but health may be their greatest ally at this point given that it would be nearly impossible for Alex Anthopoulos to fill this many needs through trade.
MLBchatsports.com

The Daily Chop: Tough Tuesday Night, Ozzie Albies Adds to All-Star Bid and More

One bad call leads to one bad pitch which leads to one big inning which led to another unfortunate loss for the Braves!. Though the beginning and middle of that sentence has been changed in many ways this year, the ending unfortunately has remained consistent far too frequently. The Braves offense once again struggled despite an amazing performance by Charlie Morton, and the Braves find themselves in big need of a victory tonight.
MLBchatsports.com

The Daily Chop: Bullpen help, Draft notes, Vital stretch, and more

The Braves have found immense difficulty closing out games, with the Atlanta bullpen posting a 4.79 ERA this season. The club exited Spring Training with a heavily left-handed relief corps, but even high-leverage arms have been largely unstable. Given that the Braves are still within striking distance in the division, there is speculation that they could be in the market for relief pitching this summer.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves send Max Fried to mound, look to narrow Mets' division lead

The Atlanta Braves hope Max Fried will return from his second trip to the injured list and find the same success he did the first time he came back. The left-hander will start the second game of the three-game series against the visiting New York Mets on Wednesday night. Fried (4-4, 4.21 ERA) will oppose New York lefty David Peterson (2-5, 4.95).
MLBTalking Chop

July 2: Marlins vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves will once again try to inch closer to the .500 mark when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins Friday night at Truist Park. The Braves just scored a series win over the New York Mets to begin their homestand and now are just 3.5 games back in the NL East standings. Drew Smyly will get the start in Friday’s series opener for Atlanta while Miami will counter with righty Pablo Lopez.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Fans seven in win

Fried (5-4) earned the win Wednesday against the Mets after allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while fanning seven across five innings. Fried ended a streak of three straight quality starts with this performance but still looked solid in his return from the injured list, and he ended just one strikeout away from tying his season-best mark. The southpaw posted a 3.58 ERA across five starts in June and is expected to pitch again next week on the road against the Pirates.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves reinstate Max Fried from injured list, option Sean Newcomb to Gwinnett

As expected, the Atlanta Braves reinstated left-hander Max Fried form the 10-day injured list Wednesday and he will start tonight’s game against the New York Mets. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta optioned left-hander Sean Newcomb to Gwinnett. The Braves placed Fried on the injured list on June...
MLBTalking Chop

Starting Nine: Revel in a generational moment in Atlanta sports

Give Freddie Freeman this: the man knows how to celebrate a spot in the All-Star Game. Back in 2013, the night of the announcement of his first election, when he beat out the Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig in the Final Vote — in the days when “Will Hug for Votes” T-shirts were all the rage — he followed it up with a three-hit, four-RBI night in a Braves’ win.
MLBTalking Chop

Kyle Muller and the Braves look to get back to .500 mark against Marlins

The Atlanta Braves have won three straight and need only one win to get back to the .500 mark for the season. They enter play on Saturday only 3.0 games back from the divisional lead behind the New York Mets but are five games back in the loss column. They also have a relatively easy bunch of games heading into the All-Star break against last-place teams. This is clearly a huge opportunity from a baseball perspective, but yet another incident of the Marlins being a bush-league franchise led by a bush-lead manager and some cowardly pitchers willing to follow him into the abyss of stupidity at the risk of player safety, their own reputations, and general civility provides a backdrop for Saturday’s game. The Marlins once again began a game by hitting Ronald Acuña Jr. which has reignited a feud that has been simmering since Acuña’s arrival in the Major Leagues. The game recap including a recap of the incident itself can be found here, and a summary of the postgame comments from Snitker, Acuna, and Mattingly can be found here.