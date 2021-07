There’s no crying in baseball — so MLB players are removing their pants instead.The league-wide frustration began in early June, when Major League Baseball informed team owners the league would soon start enforcing specific rules to combat pitchers’ use of “foreign-substances.”If you’re unsure what this means (we were too): The league is concerned that pitchers are using products — like pine tar and Spider Tack, anything sticky, really — to help control, and thus improve, how well they throw the ball. Per USA Today, MLB expressed their concern to players in a March 25 memo. Allegedly, these substances had become...