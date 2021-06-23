Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

As 'merger of equals' closes, Affectiva CEO tells the story of her company getting acquired for $73.5M

By Lucia Maffei
Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In May this year, Affectiva Inc. CEO Rana el Kaliouby agreed to sell the Boston artificial-intelligence company she co-founded in 2009 to competitor Smart Eye for $73.5 million. The Business Journal’s Lucia Maffei reached out to el Kaliouby hours ahead of the release of the official closing announcement to talk about how the M&A process come together, her future role with the combined company and her recent appointment on the board of trustees of MassTLC, one of the largest technology associations in the region.

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
885
Followers
2K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Eye#Board Of Trustees#Ceo#Affectiva Inc#The Business Journal#M A#Masstlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Cambridge, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

Cambridge 'Shark Tank' startup names new CFO

A Cambridge startup that creates pop-up musical cards and gifts has appointed a new chief financial officer. Lovepop named Lisa Scopa to oversee the company's finance, people, and legal functions. Scopa brings 25 years of industry experience to LovePop. “As we invest our sizable balance sheet into new opportunities to...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

Boston Children's CEO says $434M expansion project is necessary to improve care

Boston Children’s will soon submit a slate of $434 million community expansion projects to state regulators, broadening services it currently provides in Waltham and Weymouth while adding a new location in Needham. The Business Journal spoke to Boston Children’s CEO Kevin Churchwell about the proposal, and why the top-ranked hospital is requesting a half-billion-dollar project at a time of health care belt-tightening in Massachusetts. Here's what he had to say.
BusinessPosted by
Boston Business Journal

WBUR CEO Margaret Low reflects on 18 months at the helm

Margaret Low stepped in as CEO of WBUR in January 2020. Within weeks, she faced the widespread shutdown of most businesses due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and a few months later, a once-in-a-generation racial reckoning, in which every organization came under renewed scrutiny over how hard it was working to promote equity. She recently spoke with BBJ Managing Editor Don Seiffert about her first 18 months at the helm.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Boston Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: But There's the Rub Inc..

Boston area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended June 25, 2021. Year to date through June 25, 2021, the court recorded 35 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -43 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

Plant-based pizza chain makes Boston its fifth location

A plant-based pizzeria is coming to Newbury Street — just its fifth location anywhere. Join the Boston Business Journal for our annual Corporate Citizenship Awards. Tell us about your corporate-nonprofit partnerships!. Our monthly Partners with a Purpose feature, part of our Corporate Citizenship Partners of the Year Awards, recognizes effective...