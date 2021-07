A potentially life-threatening fungal infection has been detected in some Covid-19 patients in Oman, according to Omani authorities.Doctors have reported three coronavirus patients in Oman that have become infected with mucormycosis, a condition commonly known as “black fungus”, the country’s health ministry said.Mucormycosis is caused by a group of moulds called “mucormycetes” that are present in the air and cause complications in those with acute illnesses such as severe Covid, or in people with compromised immunity.According to doctors, once inhaled the infection in such patients could spread into the sinus cavities, lungs, and chest cavities.Some of the signs and symptoms...