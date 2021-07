Bitrue is Singapore-based digital asset management that offers some of the best investment rates for top cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, XRP, ETH, and more. Founded in 2018, Bitrue seeks to empower crypto investors to take back control of their finances. In the current bear market, crypto investors are searching for opportunities to earn passive income on their holdings. Bitrue has emerged as a leading platform for investment support and continues to implement strong use cases for its native Bitrue Coin (BRT) that will reflect in the price.