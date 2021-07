Thursday marks a new dawn for collegiate athletics. For the first time, student-athletes woke up in a world where they can profit off of their name, image, and likeness. After fighting it at every stop along the way, even standing defiantly against a 9-0 ruling from the Supreme Court, the NCAA acquiesced and adopted interim guidelines for NIL to be the law of the land across the country, regardless of whether a state has legislation in place or not.