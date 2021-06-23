Someone has taken David Cameron humming and turned it into a lush fantasy for cello and piano

Hi! I’m Carly, a 16-year-old who has been playing piano for over a decade and teaching it for 6 years. I started my little business called Kid-to-KidMusic 6 years ago and, as a 10-year-old, taught piano to other kids in the neighborhood. Right now we have openings for kids between ages 5 and 15. I teach over Zoom to ensure everyone’s safety, and another teacher can take in-person students if that is preferred. Lessons are 30 or 60 minutes at $20 and $35 respectively. We teach one-on-one private lessons using the popular Faber Piano Adventures Method but can also mix in some of your favorite pieces. If you are passionate but can’t afford lessons or you want to take lessons but don’t have a piano/keyboard, no need to worry! We have a program with some volunteers and would enjoy teaching for free! As for an instrument, we can usually connect you with a free or affordable option.