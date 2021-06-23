Someone has taken David Cameron humming and turned it into a lush fantasy for cello and piano
A phrase hummed by the former British PM is transformed in the expert musical hands of composer Thomas Hewitt Jones. In July 2016, after Brexit and associated political dramas had taken place, David Cameron announced his resignation and stood outside 10 Downing Street for the last time. At the end of his speech, as he turned and walked away, his microphones caught him humming a strange tune to himself.www.classicfm.com