As humans, we desire to explore immortality and attain longevity. It doesn’t matter if it will be discovered through science or applied philosophy, human wants to attain longevity and immortality. Even though we do not admit it, who doesn’t want to bend time and live forever? Crypto is described as the biggest bubble in man’s history by maximalists. However, crypto does not only focus on the economic sector but other areas as well. Crypto can create game-theoretic incentive solutions to bring researchers and startups fighting aging and factors that cause aging. This is a radically innovative application of crypto.