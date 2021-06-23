Record Venture Funding Spawns New Sports Sponsorship Investment

Ernst & Young recently determined venture-backed U.S. companies raised $64 billion in Q1 2021. The record-setting quarter comes on the heels of a record year in 2020 (despite the pandemic) and three straight years of at least $100 billion in venture funding. The flood of investment capital pouring into startups has—and should continue to be—a boon to the sports sponsorship business. Block Six Analytics CEO Adam Grossman explained: “As venture [backed companies], particularly over the last couple of years, have been successful at raising funding, obviously they’ve started to deploy capital. That has led to [a slew of new] companies entering sports partnerships for the first time or significantly increasing their investments.” Those investments have come in new sponsorship categories, and some of the more traditional ones typically dominated by mature companies.