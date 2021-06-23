Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Limestone County, AL

Archives bringing Axford interviews, footage into modern age

By Jessica Barnett
Posted by 
The News Courier
The News Courier
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a35bH_0aco6if200

A collection of photos, videos and interviews compiled by local historians and inaccessible to modern technology is being brought into the digital age, thanks to the work of a Limestone County Archives volunteer.

Jonathan Moss has been working with the Archives since April, and last month, he offered to convert oral history interviews conducted by Faye Axford, one of the authors of "The Lure and Lore of Limestone County," into a format that could be accessible by the public. The interviews had been recorded on videotape and cassette tape, but with Moss' help, the recordings are now accessible without the need of a VHS or tape player.

"We've had them here in the office for 20 or 30 years and never accessed them," Limestone County Archivist Rebekah Davis said, adding it was almost like a scene in "Indiana Jones" to be able to open the box of research and make it readily accessible.

Davis said Axford was a key figure in gathering the history of Limestone County and someone she remembers relying on through the years for information, whether it was as a child reading her books or as an adult browsing the decade books. As if having the primary source records already at the Archives wasn't enough, Axford's descendants reached out and let the Archives use the same boom box Axford used to record the interviews during the digitization process.

Moss explained he can put a cassette tape in the boom box, press play and have his computer record the audio in a software program that will convert it to a digital media file, like an .mp3. Moss said he can't listen to the tapes while they're being recorded by the computer, but he and Davis can watch some of the video tapes in Axford's collection.

"There was one showcasing Athens and The Square in 1990," Moss said.

It's a video that Davis hopes to include on the Archives' website to show what the downtown area looked like 30 years ago. The video shows businesses that were open around what is now The Square Arts & Entertainment District, while the narrator shares what used to be open.

"It's a period in Limestone County history that we don't have a lot of other records for," Davis said. "People want to take pictures of old, old stuff, but the '80s, '90s, 2000s — that's going to be old, old stuff, too."

While the video might make its way to the Archives' online display, much of the collection will remain only available to those who visit the Archives in person. Davis said the collection could grow as more of Axford's interviews and notes are uncovered by her family.

"There's multiple filing cabinets and book cases," Davis said. "She had taken pictures of buildings that are no longer here. ... She still had books in her that she had not written, that she had researched and not written."

In the meantime, they are setting their sights on another local historian and former reporter, Bob Dunnavant. Davis said Dunnavant's research helped piece together what Athens was like during wartime, and the Archives has photo negatives from events that Dunnavant covered, from a Ku Klux Klan rally in the 1970s to Space Camp to the Saturn V rocket being transported to the Welcome Center on Interstate 65.

"There's all kinds of stuff around here that we've never digitized, but we're getting there," Davis said, noting the Archives has been working on digitizing its collection for the better part of a decade.

Researchers, curious residents and anyone else interested in learning more about Limestone County's history can do so by visiting bit.ly/LCArchives to view the digital archives and master index, or stop by the Archives in person at 102 W. Washington St., Athens.

Community Policy
The News Courier

The News Courier

Athens, AL
733
Followers
83
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The News Courier

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
County
Limestone County, AL
Limestone County, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Age#The Digital Age#Video Tapes#Arts#Limestone County Archives#Indiana Jones#Ku Klux Klan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Books & LiteratureCorbin News Journal

Life and Career of local author Silas House subject of new book

Local bestselling author, Silas House, is the subject of the new literary work, Silas House: Exploring an Appalachian Writer’s Work (University of Kentucky Press 2021). The book, which is expected to hit bookstores across the country this month, looks at House’s career and works. Publishers Weekly has called the volume,...
Limestone County, ALPosted by
The News Courier

IN SERVICE: Museum ribbon-cutting 'major success'

A sudden downpour of rain wasn't enough to keep hundreds of residents, local officials and state officials from making their way Thursday to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new and expanded Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives. "It was fabulous," Sandy Thompson, museum director, said. "We couldn't have been happier with...
Chatham, MACape Cod Chronicle

Archive

There are several ways to search through back editions of The Cape Cod Chronicle. To search a free archive of select recent stories, use the search box in the menu bar at the top of this page. Electronic edition subscribers can search for any item in editions from the last three month by clicking here and clicking "search archive" on the menu bar on the far right.
ComicsIndiana Gazette

Captain Comics: 4 graphic novels to expand your mind

I’ve got four graphic novels to discuss, a meat-and-three for the intellectually hungry. Here’s our steak:. Barry Windsor-Smith is a much beloved comics artist, an A-lister who wields a detailed, classics-influenced style rivaled only by P. Craig Russell in its lyrical beauty. But he can also apply that style in service to the brutal and gritty, as evidenced by his work on “Conan the Barbarian” and other books.
Visual ArtSlipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Copernicus at the National Gallery

One Painting, Many Voices – Copernicus – National Gallery. ​A fascinating short film about Nicolaus Copernicus, the man and the astronomer, and the painting, perhaps the most important ever painted by a Pole, Jan Matejko’s ‘Copernicus’. Copernicus it was who told the world that the earth goes round the sun, rather than the other way around.
Books & Literaturechireviewofbooks.com

12 Must-Read Books for July

Are the temperatures rising where you are, dear reader? If you’re like those of us at the CHIRB without regular access to air conditioning, maybe you’ve begun to seek refuge at afternoon matinees or the local public pool. Unfortunately books can’t offer such instant cooling gratification, but they more than make up for that with their portability. So whether you’re heading for the beach or out on a hike or merely looking for a little distraction on your morning commute (because we’re doing that again!), here are twelve new releases coming out this month that we think would make for perfect companions wherever your summer travels take you.
Monterey, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

The Buzz 07.01.21

At first glance, California News Times may appear like a plucky, upstart news blog with stories on everything from tech to crime. “Utilizing a vast network of strategically situated correspondents all over California,” the page declares, “Californianewstimes.com is at the vanguard of every breaking news story that matters most to the common man.” The issue in this telling? Those “correspondents” work for other news organizations. Yes, californianewstimes.com is an aggregator pulling stories from publications including TechCrunch, New York Times and Salinas Valley Tribune. And it appears to be doing so without permission. Compare a californianewstimes.com story side-by-side with the original and you’ll find small differences in wording – just enough to not be a direct copy-paste. There’s a reason for this. “It could trick the search engines into thinking it’s original content,” says Dan Pulcrano, owner of the Tribune. (Search engines like Google have duplicate content penalties that rank it lower). Tiny changes could also make it more difficult for copyright holders to go after californianewstimes.com legally. That the site’s headquarters is in India doesn’t help either.
Youtubelocusmag.com

2021 SFWA Nebula Conference Report

The 2021 SFWA Nebula Conference was an online event, held June 4-6. There were 812 attending members from 27 countries, up slightly from 2020’s online event, which had 808 members from 33 countries. 2019’s in-person event in Los Angeles had seen a record-breaking 475 registered members. Thirty panels were offered...
Athens, ALPosted by
The News Courier

Celebrity waiters raise $4K for Athens Relay team

It was men versus women during this year's annual Relay For Life Celebrity Waiters Night at Applebee's in Athens. Two teams of local celebrities waited tables at the restaurant Thursday, with tips going to the Athens Relay For Life team for the American Cancer Society. While both teams showed up,...
Atlanta, IDKPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia-based COVID shutdown documentary released

ATLANTA — “Pros and Con Artists: The True Cost of COVID-19,” a new documentary about the shutdown policies and their effect on the local and national population, was released June 27 on iTunes, Apple TV and Google Play. Produced by BA Films in association with Back2One Productions, the film examines...
Denver, COdenverite.com

Spectra Art Space takes guests into a magical, psychedelic, botanic utopia

Denver loves its immersive art. We’ve got not one, but two immersive Van Gogh experiences, Prismajic’s popular Shiki Dreams installation, what’s soon to be the country’s biggest Meow Wolf installation yet, and countless other pop-up immersive art experiences. While you’re waiting for Meow Wolf to open, check out Novo Ita,...
Books & LiteratureMinneapolis Star Tribune

Review: 'Who They Was,' by Gabriel Krauze

Some debut novels are slow burns that subtly flicker to life and stealthily catch fire. Gabriel Krauze's first work of fiction is a markedly different affair, one that gets off to an explosive start and maintains its blistering momentum throughout. Longlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize, "Who They Was" is...
Petersburg Pilot

Artifact Archive

On July 4, 1918, the world was still engaged in the battles of WW1. The "Spanish Flu" pandemic had affected one-fifth of the world's population. The time zones and Daylight Savings Time were established by the US Congress. Locally, First Class steamship tickets to Seattle were advertised at $21.50; and the Bank of Petersburg boasted having a whopping $15,000 in capital. In Scow Bay, Doyhof was officially declared a post office, though one without a regular schedule. And in downtown Petersburg, Earl Ohmer was leading a snappy band of musicians in the Fourth of July boardwalk para...
Moviescineuropa.org

Interviews

Weekly feature introducing you to film professionals from all over Europe sorted by name. 5745 interviews available in total starting from 14/05/2002. Last updated on 02/07/2021. 570 interviews inserted in the last 12 months.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.